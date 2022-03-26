Advertisement

City of Madison Clerk’s Office performs election equipment test ahead of spring election

The public tests are required by the Wisconsin Elections Commission
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s office prepared for the April 5th election by testing 92 voting machines on Saturday.

Clerks turn the machines on, check the system and run test ballots through the voting process.

Madison Municipal Clerk #2 Maggie McClain ran Saturday’s public testing site--it’s her twelfth election working with the city.

She said it’s the clerk’s job to make sure everything works so that eligible voters can make their voices heard.

McClain also said not many people showed up to watch the public test or ask questions about the process.

“It’s one of those things that we encourage those people to come so that they can have hopefully some of their questions answered, but we can’t force that. Right?” she said. “We just make it as open and transparent as possible.”

She said the biggest challenge is adapting to court ordered ward changes when redistricting happens. She is thankful that their staff adapts and communicates with one another during elections.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission suggested people check MyVote.WI.Gov to find their polling places.

WEC also addressed 2020 election fraud allegations and said investigations show no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

