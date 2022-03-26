Colder Weekend; Looking Ahead to a Wet Work Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NW winds continue Sunday morning - bringing a cooler air mass into the Midwest. Saturday morning lows have dropped into the upper teens and 20s area-wide. Clouds will gradually thin out throughout the Saturday forecast and allow sunshine in for the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the mid 30s for both Saturday & Sunday.

Clouds roll back in on Monday - ahead of our next weather maker.

A long-duration event is shaping up for mid-next week. Scattered showers & wintry mix roll in Tuesday before warmer air surges in from the South. This will change any snow over to rain. Highs by Wednesday could top out in the mid 50s with widespread showers expected. Rainfall amounts could near 1″ in some spots. We’ll be monitoring the heavy rain threat as this system approaches.

A bit of snow could mix in on the backside of the system late Thursday into Friday. Highs will fall back into the 40s at the end of next week.

