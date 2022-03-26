Advertisement

Free-agent cornerback Keisean Nixon signs with Green Bay

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield (13) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive...
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield (13) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Nixon appeared in 40 games and made two starts during his three seasons with the Raiders. He made 20 tackles on defense and 18 on special teams. He had a team-high nine tackles on special teams as a rookie in 2019.

This move reunites Nixon with new Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia went 7-6 as the Raiders’ interim head coach last season after the resignation of Jon Gruden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Vikings sign former Packers DB Sullivan
#FearTheDeer
Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Wizards 114-102
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Yelich seeks health, return to 2018-19 form
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Antetokounmpo, Middleton out for Bucks against Wizards