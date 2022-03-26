Advertisement

GOP push for state election reviews mixed, but sows distrust

FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The push by Republicans to conduct partisan ballot reviews like the one that unfolded last year in Arizona has spread beyond battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump. Lawmakers in GOP-dominated state legislative chambers are calling not only for another look at the 2020 presidential election but also the ability to question future contests. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The push by Republicans to conduct partisan ballot reviews like the one that unfolded last year in Arizona has spread beyond battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers in GOP-dominated state legislative chambers are calling not only for another look at the 2020 presidential election but also the ability to question future contests.

While most of the bills are unlikely to become law, the debate has been used to spread false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and further erode public confidence in elections.

Meanwhile, some states are moving in the opposite direction. They want to create safeguards to protect ballots and voting machines from tampering while keeping ballots out of the hands of partisan actors.

