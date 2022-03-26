Advertisement

Madison PD investigates suspicious object on city’s southwest side

Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.(Michelle Baik/NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 6600 block of McKee Road as it investigates a suspicious object Friday night.

Officers began investigating the incident around 7:15 p.m. Friday on Madison’s southwest side.

MPD noted in an incident report that it will provide updates as they are available.

According to an NBC15 crew, at least seven MPD squad cars were on scene around 9:35 p.m. Friday. Police blocked off Maple Grove Road.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash

Latest News

prescription drugs
UW Health gives proper medication storage tips amid National Poison Prevention Week
Man accused of randomly shooting into occupied Marshall apartment
Staff shortages could waitlist students wanting to partake in MSCR summer activities
Staff shortages could waitlist students wanting to partake in Madison summer activities
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute