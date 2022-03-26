Madison PD investigates suspicious object on city’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 6600 block of McKee Road as it investigates a suspicious object Friday night.

Officers began investigating the incident around 7:15 p.m. Friday on Madison’s southwest side.

MPD noted in an incident report that it will provide updates as they are available.

With report of a “suspicious object” @madisonpolice are blocking off Maple Grove Dr. Much of the activity is farther down the road, near Pick ‘n Save. pic.twitter.com/yQLilFpUDU — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) March 26, 2022

According to an NBC15 crew, at least seven MPD squad cars were on scene around 9:35 p.m. Friday. Police blocked off Maple Grove Road.

