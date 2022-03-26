Madison PD investigates suspicious object on city’s southwest side
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 6600 block of McKee Road as it investigates a suspicious object Friday night.
Officers began investigating the incident around 7:15 p.m. Friday on Madison’s southwest side.
MPD noted in an incident report that it will provide updates as they are available.
According to an NBC15 crew, at least seven MPD squad cars were on scene around 9:35 p.m. Friday. Police blocked off Maple Grove Road.
NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as details develop.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.