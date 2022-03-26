Advertisement

Man accused of randomly shooting into occupied Marshall apartment

(Staff)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old man randomly shot a gun into a Marshall apartment building on purpose last week while six people were inside sleeping, police alleged Friday.

The Marshall Police Department responded around 8:05 a.m. March 20 to the 400 block of Farnham Street after a resident found a bullet hole in their apartment window.

The person told police that they heard the sound of glass breaking overnight, but didn’t know what it was. Police determined a bullet shot through the window, through the living space of the apartment and became lodged in the kitchen wall.

An officer investigating the shots fired incident noticed two people standing outside the apartment looking closely at the grass and said it appeared to be where the bullet would have been fired from. When the officer went to speak with the pair, he determined one of them may have had a gun in his coat pocket.

Another officer arrived and detained the two individuals. After searching them, police stated 18-year-old Chance Norquist did allegedly have a 9mm pistol on him with a fully loaded magazine in his pocket. Officers later discovered a 9mm shell casing in the area where the two people were looking in the grass.

After conducting interviews with both individuals at the Marshall Police Department, officers discovered the 18-year-old allegedly shot the gun into the building just before midnight on March 19.

The man allegedly said he wasn’t targeting any specific apartment or building, but that he randomly shot into an apartment that had no lights on.

Police accuse Norquist of first-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $500 Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash

Latest News

Staff shortages could waitlist students wanting to partake in MSCR summer activities
Staff shortages could waitlist students wanting to partake in Madison summer activities
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute
The Henry Vilas Zoo's donation box was smashed during a break-in in June 2021.
Police arrest man accused of stealing cash from Henry Vilas Zoo donation box last summer
Colleen Wells, school counselor in Monticello, receives one of five NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards.
2021 Crystal Apple Flashback: Colleen Wells; 2022 nominations still open