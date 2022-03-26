Man accused of randomly shooting into occupied Marshall apartment

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old man randomly shot a gun into a Marshall apartment building on purpose last week while six people were inside sleeping, police alleged Friday.

The Marshall Police Department responded around 8:05 a.m. March 20 to the 400 block of Farnham Street after a resident found a bullet hole in their apartment window.

The person told police that they heard the sound of glass breaking overnight, but didn’t know what it was. Police determined a bullet shot through the window, through the living space of the apartment and became lodged in the kitchen wall.

An officer investigating the shots fired incident noticed two people standing outside the apartment looking closely at the grass and said it appeared to be where the bullet would have been fired from. When the officer went to speak with the pair, he determined one of them may have had a gun in his coat pocket.

Another officer arrived and detained the two individuals. After searching them, police stated 18-year-old Chance Norquist did allegedly have a 9mm pistol on him with a fully loaded magazine in his pocket. Officers later discovered a 9mm shell casing in the area where the two people were looking in the grass.

After conducting interviews with both individuals at the Marshall Police Department, officers discovered the 18-year-old allegedly shot the gun into the building just before midnight on March 19.

The man allegedly said he wasn’t targeting any specific apartment or building, but that he randomly shot into an apartment that had no lights on.

Police accuse Norquist of first-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $500 Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, according to court records.

