Metcalfe’s Market sells sunflowers to support Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale Shopping Center sold sunflowers to support hungry Ukraine families suffering from the conflict with Russia.

Store director Jim Meier said the sunflower also symbolizes peace.

Shoppers could buy a bundle for $5 and 100% of the proceeds went toward the World Central Kitchen which provides food for families in Ukraine and refugees fleeing to other countries.

“We just went through a couple of years of craziness with COVID and such and now we have this thing going on over in Europe,” Meier said. “We just need to try to get along and have peace amongst all.”

He said World Central Kitchen raised more than one million meals as of Saturday.

Metcalfe’s will sell sunflowers again on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

