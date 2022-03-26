Milk tanker in Grant County causes road closures on County X

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are closed in both directions on HWY 80 at Martinville Road due to a crash that occurred Saturday morning.

According to Grant Co. dispatch, the closures are due to a milk tanker that tipped over at approximately 11:43 a.m.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that the closures could last for three hours or approximately 6:20 p.m. Traffic is currently being detoured by use of County Roads IG, XX & X.

Authorities are working to pump milk from the crashed semi truck to a different semi.

There are no reported injuries, according to Grant Co. dispatch.

