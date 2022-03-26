Advertisement

Show appreciation for a physician ahead of National Doctors’ Day

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 26, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is encouraging patients to thank a doctor ahead of National Doctors’ Day on Wednesday.

Prior to the celebration, UW Health is collecting notes of gratitude to thank physicians who care for the health and wellness of their patients and communities.

Patients can show their appreciation for their physicians by sending a private message for them to read, or by sharing a general note of thanks to an online Kudoboard that will be shown to all 1,800 physicians.

“Medicine is a special calling and personal messages of gratitude like this mean so much to us,” said Dr. Bartho Caponi, hospitalist, UW Health. “These messages for our remarkable doctors are especially impactful now given the challenges we have faced over the last two years working to care for our patients through a prolonged pandemic.”

The first National Doctors’ Day was observed in 1933, UW Health said. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution commemorating Doctors’ Day in 1953.

