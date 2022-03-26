Advertisement

UW Health gives proper medication storage tips amid National Poison Prevention Week

According to UW Health Kids outpatient pharmacy coordinator Nick Zetes, UW Health saw 175 unintentional poison cases between 2020 and 2021.
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the wake of National Poison Prevention Week, UW Health has released guidance on proper medication storage in order to prevent poisoning in children, something that the health system see daily.

According to UW Health Kids outpatient pharmacy coordinator Nick Zetes, UW Health saw 175 unintentional poison cases between 2020 and 2021. One hundred and forty-seven of those cases were kids younger than 5 years old.

“If a child gets their hands on adult medication, that could lead to a scary trip to the emergency room because little kids’ bodies process medications differently than adults,” Zetes said. “Symptoms could include nausea, vomiting and in severe cases, death.”

Another cause for concern, according to Zetes, is intentional poisoning. In 2020 and 2021, UW Health Kids saw nearly 200 intentional poisoning ingestions in kids as young as 11 years old in their emergency department.

The tips that Zetes gives are as follows:

  • Keep pills out of reach and out of sight from children, since they could look like candy
  • Child-resistant packaging isn’t child-proof, so medicine in packaging should also be put away
  • Change the location of your medicine as your child grows
  • Inform family, friends, and babysitters about your medicine policies
  • Only give recommended dosage unless consulting with a doctor
  • Dispose of medication properly

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash

Latest News

Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Madison PD investigates suspicious object on city’s southwest side
Man accused of randomly shooting into occupied Marshall apartment
Staff shortages could waitlist students wanting to partake in MSCR summer activities
Staff shortages could waitlist students wanting to partake in Madison summer activities
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute