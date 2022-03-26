UW-Madison’s Habitat for Humanity brings back Souper Bowl fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison’s Habitat for Humanity Chapter served more than 200 gallons of soup on Saturday during the Souper Bowl at Madison West High School.

The event raised money for the construction of habitat homes.

The community soup feast is a Madison tradition that started in 1995.

It is the largest fundraiser for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

The 2021 event was a drive-thru during the pandemic, but Saturday’s event organizer Katie Denecke was excited to bring it back in-person.

“I feel like the last two years has definitely been challenging,” Denecke said. “To see everyone spreading the love [and] donating money to help families in need is just really great.”

Local artists made clay bowls at the event.

Soup was donated by local businesses.

Denecke said the event would not be the same without the help of volunteers -- including NBC 15′s own Erin Sullivan and Tim Elliot.

