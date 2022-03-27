Advertisement

Chilly Monday Morning; Beneficial rainfall around the Corner

Monday morning starts off with lows in the teens. Highs climb all the way towards 60 by Wednesday - with some rain along the way.
Low-pressure moves in from the SW this week - prompting several rounds of rainfall and a wintry...
Low-pressure moves in from the SW this week - prompting several rounds of rainfall and a wintry mix Tuesday-Thursday. The best chance of rain/storms is on Wednesday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday morning gets off to a chilly start! Overnight lows plummet into the teens under a mainly clear sky. The good news is that the wind will be fairly light -- keeping wind chill in check. Highs on Monday climb into the upper 30s - near 40° in most spots. The clouds also return, but won’t block out the sun completely!

A long-duration rain event is shaping up for mid-week. A few scattered showers & wintry mix are possible Tuesday before warmer air surges in from the South.

Wednesday is now a First Alert Day at NBC15. Several rounds of rainfall move in with approaching low-pressure. Moderate, but beneficial rainfall is expected. Most places will pick up around 1/2″ of rain. Higher totals are possible in thunderstorms and heavier showers. An isolated instance of flooding can’t be ruled out. Highs by Wednesday could top out in the mid 50s. We’ll be monitoring the heavy rain threat as this system approaches.

A bit of snow mixes in on the backside of the system Thursday into early Friday. Highs will fall back into the 40s at the end of the week.

