Advertisement

Forward Madison new fan gear revealed

The kit is on sale for $90
New Forward Madison kit released March 26. Image from the team's website.
New Forward Madison kit released March 26. Image from the team's website.(Forward Madison Football Club)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Forward Madison debuted their newest fan designed away kit.

The team followed tradition of having a fan design the kit. The grand opening of the gear was at the Flock Gala, a fundraiser for Forward Madison’s main supporters group, according to the team’s website.

The team will also sport these new jersey for away games.

The pink and white jerseys have a unique look and impact on the community. A portion of each away kit sold goes to the Flock Soccer Foundation.

Some local organizations that get the funds are Millennium Soccer Club, Capital East Soccer, and the Wisconsin Warriors. These groups focus on making soccer accessible in the Madison area.

The fan kit is found on the teams website at forwardmadisonfc.com or in-store at Breese Stevens Field for $90.

Forward Madison is in action at their home field on April 6 against Union Omaha at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin

Latest News

A Darlington man has died after a home caught on fire early Sunday morning
Man dies in early morning house fire in Darlington
Battle of the Badges: A rivalry on the ice for a good cause
Battle of the Badges: A rivalry on the ice for a good cause
BATTLE OF THE BADGES
Battle of the Badges: A rivalry on the ice for a good cause
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Two displaced, no injuries in Madison apartment fire