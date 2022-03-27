Forward Madison new fan gear revealed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Forward Madison debuted their newest fan designed away kit.

The team followed tradition of having a fan design the kit. The grand opening of the gear was at the Flock Gala, a fundraiser for Forward Madison’s main supporters group, according to the team’s website.

The team will also sport these new jersey for away games.

The pink and white jerseys have a unique look and impact on the community. A portion of each away kit sold goes to the Flock Soccer Foundation.

Some local organizations that get the funds are Millennium Soccer Club, Capital East Soccer, and the Wisconsin Warriors. These groups focus on making soccer accessible in the Madison area.

The fan kit is found on the teams website at forwardmadisonfc.com or in-store at Breese Stevens Field for $90.

Forward Madison is in action at their home field on April 6 against Union Omaha at 7 p.m.

