Man dies in early morning house fire in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead after an early morning house fire in Darlington. At 4:16 Sunday morning, both the Darlington Fire and Police Departments responded to a home on North Street. When they arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames, according to an email from Police Chief Jason King.

First responders removed a man from the home and he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown but authorities say it looks as though the fire started near the kitchen stove. The house is also a total loss.

Several agencies responded to the scene including fire departments from Mineral Point, Argyle, and Shullsburg.

