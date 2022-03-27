Advertisement

Man dies in early morning house fire in Darlington

The name of the victim hasn’t been released
A Darlington man has died after a home caught on fire early Sunday morning
A Darlington man has died after a home caught on fire early Sunday morning(MGN)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead after an early morning house fire in Darlington. At 4:16 Sunday morning, both the Darlington Fire and Police Departments responded to a home on North Street. When they arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames, according to an email from Police Chief Jason King.

First responders removed a man from the home and he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown but authorities say it looks as though the fire started near the kitchen stove. The house is also a total loss.

Several agencies responded to the scene including fire departments from Mineral Point, Argyle, and Shullsburg.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin

Latest News

New Forward Madison kit released March 26. Image from the team's website.
Forward Madison new fan gear revealed
Battle of the Badges: A rivalry on the ice for a good cause
Battle of the Badges: A rivalry on the ice for a good cause
BATTLE OF THE BADGES
Battle of the Badges: A rivalry on the ice for a good cause
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Two displaced, no injuries in Madison apartment fire