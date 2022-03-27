Two displaced, no injuries in Madison apartment fire

Advertisement

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were displaced following an accidental apartment fire on the 2300 block of Cypress Way Saturday afternoon.

According to Madison Fire Department, MFD crews were dispatched to the location around 4:37 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find black smoke banked to the floor and rolling over the eaves of the exterior.

Crews located and extinguished the fire, then began ventilating the apartment.

One cat was found in a bedroom and taken to its owner. The cat did not suffer any injuries, according to MFD.

MFD said no injuries were reported.

Fire damage was limited to the original apartment unit, and no other occupants were displaced.

The MFD Fire Investigation Team determined the fire was a result of items accidentally being left on top of an active stovetop burner.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

