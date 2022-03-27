Advertisement

Woman arrested in occupied home after fleeing Fond du Lac traffic stop

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who fled police during a traffic stop in Fond du Lac and eventually went into an occupied house was arrested without incident.

Fond du Lac police say the incident began shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday when an officer observed someone driving recklessly and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Ripon, first sped away and then fled on foot when police stopped the vehicle. She eventually entered a house through the garage after one of the residents left to pick up breakfast for he and and his wife.

A police detective who was familiar with the suspect quickly convinced her to surrender.

The two occupants of the home, both 88, were not injured.

