Athletes with physical disabilities test their skills at Try Sled Hockey event

These events are designed to introduce sled hockey to anyone with a physical disability or mobility disorder.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Sting and the Wisconsin Skeeters hosted a Try Sled Hockey event Sunday at the Madison Ice Arena.

Athletes who have always wanted to try sled hockey were able to test their skills at the event.

These events are designed to introduce sled hockey to anyone with a physical disability or mobility disorder.

Youth coach Todd Koerber said the teams have a spot for anyone looking to have fun and try something new.

“It’s great getting out there seeing not just the smiles on their faces, but seeing them improve and grow and become good people. They are just good kids and it’s great watching them and being a part of that,” Koerber said.

If you or someone you know is interested in trying sled hockey, the teams are hosting another event next weekend, April 3 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event and the equipment are free.

