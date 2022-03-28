Advertisement

Beloit man accused of 11th OWI after rear-ending another vehicle

(KVLY)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Police arrested a 48-year-old man on his alleged 11th OWI offense Friday afternoon after he rear-ended another vehicle at a red light.

Verona Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of County Highway M and Liberty Drive in Verona at around 3:39 p.m. for report of a vehicle crash.

Once on scene, it was determined that a Beloit man rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a red traffic signal near the intersection. Prior the the incident, a witness also reported seeing the man driving recklessly.

The man was booked into the Dane County Jail for his 11th OWI offense. He was also cited for Inattentive Driving and Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device, the Verona PD report said.

