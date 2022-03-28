Advertisement

Body found near Richland Center walking path

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a deceased person was found off a walking path Sunday in Richland Center.

According to the Richland Center Police Department, officers were called to the Pine River Prairie area north of the Mill Pond Park after the body was found in the tall grass off a walking path.

Initial investigation revealed that the person was a previously missing person who had been reported to police in November of 2021. There is no evidence of foul play or threat to the public, police said.

Chief Billy J. Jones credits an ‘observant citizen’ for the discovery of the body. He reminds the public that citizens can report suspicious activity by calling the Richland County Police Department at (608) 647-2103.

The police department was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Center Fire Department, Richland County District Attorney’s Office and Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side

Latest News

Janesville man arrested following string of burglaries
Janesville man arrested following string of burglaries
A police K-9 dog alerted officers to multiple drugs found hidden in a vehicle, according to...
Watertown Police K-9 finds meth and other paraphernalia during traffic stop
Beloit man accused of 11th OWI after rear-ending another vehicle
Police recovered a semi-automatic rifle and drugs during an incident in Marshall.
Marshall police officer injured in drug arrest, pursuit of suspect