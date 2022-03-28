Body found near Richland Center walking path

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a deceased person was found off a walking path Sunday in Richland Center.

According to the Richland Center Police Department, officers were called to the Pine River Prairie area north of the Mill Pond Park after the body was found in the tall grass off a walking path.

Initial investigation revealed that the person was a previously missing person who had been reported to police in November of 2021. There is no evidence of foul play or threat to the public, police said.

Chief Billy J. Jones credits an ‘observant citizen’ for the discovery of the body. He reminds the public that citizens can report suspicious activity by calling the Richland County Police Department at (608) 647-2103.

The police department was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Center Fire Department, Richland County District Attorney’s Office and Richland County Coroner’s Office.

