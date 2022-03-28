Advertisement

Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four

North Carolina players celebrate after North Carolina won a college basketball game against St....
North Carolina players celebrate after North Carolina won a college basketball game against St. Peter's in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels made their record 21st Final Four. Next on their list is none other than archrival Duke and its soon-to-be-retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski. North Carolina and Duke have never played in the NCAA Tournament, much less the Final Four. Saint Peter’s was the story of the tournament but the Peacocks fell behind early against the Tar Heels and never made it close.

