Complaint: Fitchburg armed robbery suspect allegedly admits to crime, but says he wasn’t alone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who allegedly held a victim at gunpoint and then stole his gun admitted to Fitchburg police that he was involved in the robbery, but said he wasn’t alone, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told officers that he knew one of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Katoine Richardson, because he allegedly buys marijuana from him. Richardson is the same suspect who Madison Police Department was attempting to arrest in October of 2021 when an officer fired his gun and inadvertently shot another officer.

“Okay, okay, if he told you he told you, but I wasn’t by myself,” the criminal complaint quotes Richardson as saying. “With that being said it happened.”

A City of Fitchburg Police Department officer reported receiving a call around 9:45 p.m. on March 18 that the victim was held at gunpoint by two men. The pair then stole the victim’s gun and $120 in cash.

The complaint continued, saying the alleged victim initially used used the nickname, “Kato,” when describing the suspect who he knew. He later said he actually believed it was spelled “Kado.” An officer said he knew a person who uses “Kado” on several social media accounts, which are run by Richardson.

Officers knew Richardson was headed to the Dane County Circuit Court the morning of March 23 and they saw him get into his vehicle, the complaint stated. They followed him to the courthouse and officers served him with a search warrant for his car after Richardson parked in front of the jail.

The complaint reports that police searched a backpack Richardson had in his car that he was seen leaving with. Authorities allegedly found a gun inside and said that the serial number on the gun matched the one stolen from the victim.

Police allegedly found over 86 grams of marijuana in 18 individually wrapped bags, three digital scales and a fully loaded 9mm magazine for a handgun. Police also found a Glock magazine, a Glock box and over $2,400 in cash.

In a garbage bag found in Richardson’s car, the complaint reports officers discovered 120 rounds of 22-caliber ammunition. A green bag inside the vehicle also allegedly had two boxes of ammunition inside.

According to the complaint, Richardson sat in silence when police told him they were investigating an incident involving someone who he allegedly sold marijuana to. Officers report that Richardson initially denied stealing the victim’s gun, but then had a different response.

The officers told Richardson he could tell his story and Richardson began to talk about the victim who reported the robbery.

“I’m not gonna see the light of day for a long time,” Richardson allegedly said.

Richardson is accused of armed robbery- as party to a crime, pointing a firearm at another, theft of movable property- as party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver THC and two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

He is also accused of eight felony bail jumping charges.

The criminal complaint did not have any information on the other suspect other than that the victim did not know who the other suspect was.

