Advertisement

COVID-19 testing clinic will continue at Alliant Energy Center

It will open on June 3 and run until June.
Alliant Energy Center (WMTV)
Alliant Energy Center (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just after a week after announcing the COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics would be closing at the Alliant Energy Center next month, health officials revealed Monday that testing will go on after a laboratory decided it would continue its operations in Dane County.

Public Health Madison and Dane County stated that its testing partner, Accelerated Clinical Labs, will be setting up a new clinic on April 3 that will be open until June in the east lobby of the center’s Coliseum.

The clinic will offer appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. Those interested can make an appointment or walk in.

PHMDC reported on March 22 that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center would be ending on April 3. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich cited the decreased demand for tests and vaccinations as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all waned in the wake of Omicron surge at the beginning of the year.

People who still want to know if they are infected or need to protect themselves from COVID-19 can also go to PHMDC clinics at:

  • South Clinic: 2230 S. Park St.
  • E. Washington Clinic: 2705 E. Washington Ave.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side

Latest News

United States' Christian Pulisic scores a goal on a penalty kick, his second of the game,...
U.S. Men’s National Soccer team inches closer to qualifying for the World Cup
Granite Peak Ski Resort hosted its third pond skimming competition
Pond skimming at Granite Peak Ski Resort
Skate for the PAWS
Skate for the PAWS
Cool temperatures are expected through mpost of the week.
Sunny and Cool Today