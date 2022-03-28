COVID-19 testing clinic will continue at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just after a week after announcing the COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics would be closing at the Alliant Energy Center next month, health officials revealed Monday that testing will go on after a laboratory decided it would continue its operations in Dane County.

Public Health Madison and Dane County stated that its testing partner, Accelerated Clinical Labs, will be setting up a new clinic on April 3 that will be open until June in the east lobby of the center’s Coliseum.

The clinic will offer appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. Those interested can make an appointment or walk in.

PHMDC reported on March 22 that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center would be ending on April 3. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich cited the decreased demand for tests and vaccinations as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all waned in the wake of Omicron surge at the beginning of the year.

People who still want to know if they are infected or need to protect themselves from COVID-19 can also go to PHMDC clinics at:

South Clinic : 2230 S. Park St.

E. Washington Clinic: 2705 E. Washington Ave.

