Denny’s looks to fill America with endless breakfast

For $6.99, Denny’s is offering endless buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, and crispy hashbrowns.
Denny's Seeks to Help Americans Impacted by Rising Inflation with $6.99 Endless Breakfast...
Denny's Seeks to Help Americans Impacted by Rising Inflation with $6.99 Endless Breakfast Promotion(PRNewswire)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Denny’s is looking to warm its customers’ bellies amidst rising gas prices and inflation.

Now through June 21, America’s Diner is offering its customers their new Endless Breakfast promotion. For $6.99, customers can enjoy endless buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, and crispy hashbrowns. For 99 cents, unlimited bacon or sausage can be added.

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. “Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny’s has never been better.

In select states, the promotion will be $8.99, with an additional add-on of $1.49 for the bacon and sausage, the restaurant said.

The Endless Breakfast promotion is the latest in the restaurant’s brand campaign Open for Anything that launched in February. Their first step in this campaign was partnering with TikTok influencers to create new menu items based on these star’s creative personalities.

To find the nearest Denny’s location, visit: https://www.dennys.com/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

