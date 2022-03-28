Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns

(AP) — Duke and North Carolina will meet for the 257th time but first in the NCAA Tournament when they tip off Saturday night in the Final Four in New Orleans. It will be the final trip to college basketball’s biggest stage for Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is chasing his sixth national championship. The winner of their showdown at the Superdome will get Kansas or Villanova in the title game. North Carolina will be making its records 21st appearance in the Final Four, and the four teams headed to the Big Easy combined to make it 61 times with 17 national titles between them.

