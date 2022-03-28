First Alert: Showers, Wintry Mix, and maybe some Thunder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get the umbrella ready! Rain showers roll into southern Wisconsin tomorrow evening before spreading in coverage throughout Wednesday. On-and-off rain showers will spare us from a deluge of rain. However, a heavier shower or thunderstorm could produce isolated flooding.

High-level clouds were streaming into Wisconsin as of Monday evening. Lows drop into the mid 20s under increasing cloud cover. Clouds remain overhead on Tuesday. Highs will climb towards 40° area-wide. Meanwhile, developing low-pressure will push bands of clouds & showers into the region Tuesday afternoon. The showers will be spotty, but may require the umbrella as early as 3-4 p.m. Spotty showers become more scattered overnight into Wednesday. Southerly winds gust up to 35mph overnight - hoisting temperatures into the mid 40s Wednesday morning.

Highs are expected to climb to near 60° on Wednesday. On-and-off showers continue throughout the day. The heaviest rain appears focused SE of Madison - closer to Rock/Walworth counties. Most places can expect a good 1/4-1/2″ of rainfall. Heavier showers & storms will produce a bit more rain. Severe weather is expected to stay South & West of Wisconsin on Tuesday/Wednesday. Rain showers evolve into a wintry mix late Wednesday & overnight into Thursday. Temperatures drop into the lower 30s during this timeframe.

Some light snow is likely early Thursday before tapering off during the afternoon. Accumulations are possible - mainly NW of Madison. Highs will climb above-freezing on Thursday. This means that some of the snow will melt shortly after it falls.

Sunshine returns on Friday before another system clips the region on Saturday. That brings a chance for a few showers and a light wintry mix. Highs stay in the 40s through next weekend.

