Advertisement

Green Bay will not host 2024 Draft, NFL picks Detroit

Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL Draft will not be coming to Green Bay in 2024. That’s after the league announced Detroit as the host on Monday.

Green Bay was one of the three finalists to host. Along with Washington D.C. and Detroit, Mich., with the Motor City’s bid ultimately being chosen.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release from the league. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The Packers have poured resources into the areas around Lambeau Field in recent years in the hopes of hosting events like the Big Ten Championship Game, and the NFL Draft. An effort that will continue after missing out on their latest bid to host one of the league’s premiere events.

“The Packers and the event’s community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community’s plan to host this significant event. The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL’s storied history to football fans around the world, while highlighting the uniqueness of Green Bay,” said Packers team president Mark Murphy.

Sites for upcoming NFL Drafts now include: Las Vegas (2022), Kansas City (2023), and Detroit (2024).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side

Latest News

United States' Christian Pulisic scores a goal on a penalty kick, his second of the game,...
U.S. Men’s National Soccer team inches closer to qualifying for the World Cup
Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball...
Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns
North Carolina players celebrate after North Carolina won a college basketball game against St....
Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield (13) runs with the ball against South Carolina defensive...
Free-agent cornerback Keisean Nixon signs with Green Bay