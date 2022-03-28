Advertisement

Janesville man arrested following string of burglaries

(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An early morning burglary on Sunday, lead to the arrest of a 37-year-old Janesville man.

Police say around 1:10 a.m. on March 27, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts on Center Ave. When police arrived, they found money missing from the cash register and evidence of forced entry.

A representative from the business gave police a description of the suspect shorty after officials arrived.

Just under two hours later, Janesville Police found the suspect, now identified as Joseph Olson, in the 500 block of Prospect Ave. He had evidence from the burglary and was in possession of cocaine.

Once Olson was arrested and taken into custody, police also found evidence that links him to other burglaries.

He faces a number of charges including burglary related to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and the Salvation Army.

Olson is currently on parole, through the Department of Corrections, for burglary and other crimes and was released into the community in September 2021.

The Janesville Police Dept. says officers have taken 12 reports of burglaries to different businesses since March 18. The department believes they are all related.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side

Latest News

Madison Ice Arena hosts “Skate for the PAWS”
Athletes with physical disabilities test their skills at Try Sled Hockey event
Athletes with physical disabilities test their skills at Try Sled Hockey event
Arterial transplant recipient celebrates three years of survivorship
Arterial transplant recipient celebrates three years of survivorship
Darlington man dies in early morning house fire
Darlington man dies in early morning house fire