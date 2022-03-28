Janesville man arrested following string of burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An early morning burglary on Sunday, lead to the arrest of a 37-year-old Janesville man.

Police say around 1:10 a.m. on March 27, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts on Center Ave. When police arrived, they found money missing from the cash register and evidence of forced entry.

A representative from the business gave police a description of the suspect shorty after officials arrived.

Just under two hours later, Janesville Police found the suspect, now identified as Joseph Olson, in the 500 block of Prospect Ave. He had evidence from the burglary and was in possession of cocaine.

Once Olson was arrested and taken into custody, police also found evidence that links him to other burglaries.

He faces a number of charges including burglary related to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and the Salvation Army.

Olson is currently on parole, through the Department of Corrections, for burglary and other crimes and was released into the community in September 2021.

The Janesville Police Dept. says officers have taken 12 reports of burglaries to different businesses since March 18. The department believes they are all related.

