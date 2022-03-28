Advertisement

K-9 finds meth and other paraphernalia in traffic stop

The search resulted in finding nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine, 1-2 grams of crack cocaine, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia
K9 Chance was utilized to sniff a vehicle during a traffic stop in Watertown and indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
K9 Chance was utilized to sniff a vehicle during a traffic stop in Watertown and indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.(Jeff Hensley / Watertown Police)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Watertown, Wis. (WMTV) - A police K-9 dog alerted officers to multiple drugs found hidden in a vehicle, according to Watertown police.

K-9 Chance was brought to sniff a vehicle during a traffic stop and indicated an odor of drugs to where a search was then started.

The search resulted in finding nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine, 1-2 grams of crack cocaine, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested.

Chance began with the Watertown Police Department in October 2019. Chance is specifically trained in drug detection, tracking, protection, apprehension and article searches.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

