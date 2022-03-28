K-9 finds meth and other paraphernalia in traffic stop

Watertown, Wis. (WMTV) - A police K-9 dog alerted officers to multiple drugs found hidden in a vehicle, according to Watertown police.

K-9 Chance was brought to sniff a vehicle during a traffic stop and indicated an odor of drugs to where a search was then started.

The search resulted in finding nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine, 1-2 grams of crack cocaine, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested.

Chance began with the Watertown Police Department in October 2019. Chance is specifically trained in drug detection, tracking, protection, apprehension and article searches.

