Kemps to provide 325,000 shelf-stable milks for Wisconsin-area food banks

Kemps will donate 325,000 shelf-stable “Giving Cow” milk cartons to Wisconsin food banks, with more than 30,700 chocolate milk packs being delivered tomorrow in partnership with retailer Roundy’s to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin(Kemps)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kemps has pledged to donate 325,000 shelf-stable Giving Cow milks to various Wisconsin food banks, the dairy brand announced Monday.

According to Kemps, one in six children in southwestern Wisconsin are facing hunger, and milk is one of the most requested yet least donated items at food pantries.

Rachel Kyllo, spokesperson for Kemps, said that Giving Cow milk is not only nourishing, but is shelf-stable and therefore more long-lasting than fresh milk.

“Giving back to our local communities is important to us at Kemps,” Kyllo said.“ Our Giving Cow milks not only provide valuable nutrition and are shelf-stable, so they don’t require refrigeration, but this year, we’re also donating some chocolate milk packs too, which we know that kids love.”

The single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature (UHT) pasteurized milk have a shelf life of up to 12 months, according to Kemps.

The milks will be distributed to food banks throughout the state, including Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will receive more than 30,700 of Giving Cow chocolate milk packs for distribution to food pantries and shelters.

“We focus on more than providing any food,” Kris Tazelaar, Director of Marketing & Communications for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin said. “We want to provide the right kind of food. Food that will nourish both body and mind. This donation of milk is a perfect match for our effort to make sure everyone in our community has enough nutritious food to thrive.”

For more information on the The Giving Cow program, visit http://www.thegivingcow.com/.

