Madison Ice Arena hosts “Skate for the PAWS”

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Helping local animals, while having fun. That’s the goal of an event being held by the Madison Ice Arena on Monday.

The arena is hosting a community ice skating event called “Skate for the PAWS.”

It costs $5 for adults, $3 for students and kids. Renting skates costs and additional $3.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society.

In lieu of an admission fee, you can bring an item from DCHS’s wish list.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

