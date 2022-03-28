Marshall police officer injured in drug arrest, pursuit of suspect

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall Police Department officer was injured last week after chasing one of two suspects who were seen allegedly doing drugs in an area park.

The agency posted on Facebook Monday that it was notified by the Marshall Parks Department around 1:40 p.m. March 23 that two people were seen on video possibly doing drugs at Converse Park.

Officers went to the park and found the two people, noting they could allegedly smell marijuana. Officers also noticed one suspect was carrying a large duffel bag. The pair started walking away from officers and reportedly did not follow commands to stop walking.

Police stated the suspect with the duffel bag was stopped and detained. He was later taken to the Marshall Police Department. The other suspect kept walking. As an officer put his hand out to stop the second suspect, police say the man started running.

An officer ran after the suspect through multiple backyards, according to Marshall PD. When the officer came back out on the Hubbell Street, he reportedly reached out and grabbed the suspect’s jacket but lost his grip. The officer slipped on the wet pavement and fell into the roadway, but the suspect kept running.

Police say the officer received soft tissue injuries to both his knee and hand, as well as damaged his body camera.

Officers eventually found the second suspect in the 500 block of Hubbell Street and arrested him.

When officers searched the duffel bag from the first suspect, they found various drugs and ammunition. Police discovered 10 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 22-caliber semi-automatic rifle that had 113 rounds.

One of the suspects was charged with alleged carrying a concealed weapon. He also received citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The second suspect was charged with alleged resisting/obstructing.

