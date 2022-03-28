Advertisement

Missing Winona man safe in NATO country

Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces(KBJR)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tina Hauser is breathing a big sigh of relief this weekend after hearing her son’s voice for the first time in two weeks.

Tyler Jacob of Winona was detained by Russian forces after trying to leave Ukraine. He was released after 10 days.

Now, he’s in a NATO Country working with the United States Embassy there to get visas for he and his family to return home to the U.S.

Hauser said lawyers working with the family say it could take a anywhere from two to six months. However, the U.S. is trying to expedite the process to get them home safe.

“I just wasn’t expecting to hear that soon from him and it was like angels were singing to me hearing his voice,” Hauser said. “It was like ‘Ok, great! Now, we’re one step closer to moving on and getting things situated again for him.”

Hauser said that Tyler is exhausted but finally was able to get a good nights rest Saturday night. She also was able to finally rest easier. As for his wife and child, they are in good spirits now that Tyler is back with them safe.

RELATED STORIES: Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side

Latest News

Alliant Energy Center (WMTV)
COVID-19 testing clinic will continue at Alliant Energy Center
Granite Peak Ski Resort hosted its third pond skimming competition
Pond skimming at Granite Peak Ski Resort
Skate for the PAWS
Skate for the PAWS
Cool temperatures are expected through mpost of the week.
Sunny and Cool Today
Skate for the PAWS
Madison Ice Arena hosts “Skate for the PAWS”