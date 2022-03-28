Advertisement

Police: No arrests in triple homicide case in Milwaukee

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Autopsies are expected to be done Monday on the bodies of three men found fatally shot in a Milwaukee apartment building.

Police continue to investigate and say no arrests have been made. The victims, ages 26, 39 and 52, were found Sunday.

Antonio Tate says the youngest victim was one of his best friends. Tate says he has lost other people who were close to him to gun violence.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with grieving family members at the scene Sunday and called on the community to step up and prevent another family from feeling their pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side

Latest News

Alliant Energy Center (WMTV)
COVID-19 testing clinic will continue at Alliant Energy Center
Granite Peak Ski Resort hosted its third pond skimming competition
Pond skimming at Granite Peak Ski Resort
Skate for the PAWS
Skate for the PAWS
Cool temperatures are expected through mpost of the week.
Sunny and Cool Today