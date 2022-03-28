Pond skimming at Granite Peak Ski Resort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This weekend in Wausau, Granite Peak Ski Resort hosted their third Pond Skim. It was the events first year back since a break in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pond skimming is when skiers attempt gliding over a body of water at the end of the slope. This means an icy dip for some.

Over 70 competitors gave it a try...only 10 of them made it.

Anyone could enter free of cost and the winner got a season pass to the resort. A season pass is valued from $599- $799.

The resort hosted their second Cardboard Cup event following the Pond Skim, where those sledding competed for the Cardboard Cup trophy.

