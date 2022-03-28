Advertisement

Pond skimming at Granite Peak Ski Resort

Out of 72 competitors, only 10 successfully completed the skim.
Granite Peak Ski Resort hosted its third pond skimming competition
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This weekend in Wausau, Granite Peak Ski Resort hosted their third Pond Skim. It was the events first year back since a break in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pond skimming is when skiers attempt gliding over a body of water at the end of the slope. This means an icy dip for some.

Over 70 competitors gave it a try...only 10 of them made it.

Anyone could enter free of cost and the winner got a season pass to the resort. A season pass is valued from $599- $799.

The resort hosted their second Cardboard Cup event following the Pond Skim, where those sledding competed for the Cardboard Cup trophy.

