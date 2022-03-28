Advertisement

Punctured diesel tank causes large fuel spill, environmental hazard

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team and other agencies responded to the scene of a fuel spill Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Commercial Ave. around 1:39 p.m. Saturday after the diesel tank of a semi truck was accidentally punctured.

The first crews on scene found a large leak coming from one of the semi’s fuel tanks. The semi was parked on the street and also near a sewer drain, according to MFD.

According to MFD, the driver attempted to protect the sewer drain by placing cab seat cushions in front of it, but this had little effect.

Approximately 150-170 gallons of fuel were estimated to have gone into the sewer.

Firefighters laid down a product called Oil Dry to create a dike in front of the sewer drain, and they also placed a catch basin under the fuel tank.

An additional 10-15 gallons of fuel were caught in the basin, MFD said.

The MFD HIT, City of Madison Engineering Division and Madison Water Utility responded to the scene to determine the sewer drainage routes, identify where the fuel had traveled upon entering the sewer system and began remediation efforts.

City officials notified the Wisconsin DNR of their findings, and a private cleanup company also responded.

The disabled semi was towed during cleanup efforts, according to MFD.

