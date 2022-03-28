Advertisement

Sunny and Cool Today

First Alert Day Wednesday
High pressure will dominate the weather around here today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today. Sunshine but cool temperatures are expected. Clouds will begin to fill back in overnight as low pressure makes its way toward us from the west. This low will bring the likelihood of rain for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. At the tail end of this system, a little snow may mix with the rain. Precipitation totals will be around an inch to an inch and a half. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Cool temperatures are expected through mpost of the week.
Cool temperatures are expected through mpost of the week.(wmtv)

Temperatures will continue to struggle today with highs checking in around 10 to 15 degrees below average. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Very mild conditions are expected Wednesday with highs near 60, but colder air will fill back in by Thursday. Highs during the weekend will be in the middle 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37. Wind: Light N.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 41.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 59.

