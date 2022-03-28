U.S. Men’s National Soccer team inches closer to qualifying for the World Cup

ORLANDO, Florida (WMTV) -The U.S. Men’s Soccer team is now one step closer to officially qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Americans put on an impressive display Sunday night in Orlando, Florida against Panama, winning in a 5-1 rout. Captain Christian Pulisic scored three goals, two of which were penalty shots. His third goal, however, was a moment of magic.

In the 65th minute with his name already on the score sheet twice, the 23-year-old Chelsea starlet received a pass from Antonee “Jedi” Robinson just inside the top of the box. He collected the ball with his left foot as he spun around, and then took a deft touch to put the ball between his defender’s legs and then slotted his shot into the right-hand corner of the net.

The Pennsylvania native was named Man of the Match.

The US team is in second place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. The top three teams in the eight-team field automatically qualify for Qatar. Fourth place will play in a playoff match in June against a team from the Oceania region.

The US has one game left in qualifying. They take on Costa Rica in Costa Rica on Wednesday. As long as the US doesn’t lose that game by six goals or more, the Americans will be headed to Qatar.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.