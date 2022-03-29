3 vehicles damaged, over 70 shell casings found by deputies in Town of Madison

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than five dozen shell casings were recovered after shots were fired in the Town of Madison over the weekend, authorities reported Tuesday.

Deputies arrived around 3:45 a.m. Saturday to Perry Street in the Town of Madison, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Nearby residents told officers that they heard multiple shots fired and claimed to see several vehicles speed away from the gunshots.

Officials found over 70 shell casings and stated that three vehicles were damaged.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired, deputies added.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and asks anyone with information on this case to call the tip line at 608-284-6900.

