City of Boscobel discovers misprints on absentee ballots

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CITY OF BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Boscobel has discovered misprints on some of their absentee ballots, City Administrator Misty Molzof said Monday.

According to Molzof, the ballots issued for Alderperson District 2 and Alderperson District 3 were impacted.

The name of current Alderperson Stephanie Brown of District 2 was printed on the ballot for District 3, while the name of current Alderperson Krissy Whiteaker-Schneider of District 3 was printed on the ballot for District 2.

Molzof will be in contact with citizens impacted by the misprint, the city said.

“The integrity of the election has not been compromised, and we are working diligently on getting the ballots corrected and reissued to those City residents who voted absentee and are affected by this misprint,” Molzof said in a Facebook post.

The city also noted that all of the ballots have a terminology misprint. The word “Ward” was printed instead of “Alderperson District.” Molzof, however, said that the intent of the rest of the ballots is the same and they are considered legal according to Wisconsin State Elections Commission.

The city added that the public test of voting equipment was rescheduled to Wednesday at 3 p.m.

It has been realized that the Ballots for the City of Boscobel have some misprints. Unfortunately, it has affected some...

Posted by Boscobel WI City Government on Monday, March 28, 2022

