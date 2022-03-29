Advertisement

Cy Young Award winner Burnes to start Brewers’ season opener

Corbin Burnes
Corbin Burnes(Credit: MLB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 batters while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings last season.

This will be Burnes’ first opening day start. Brandon Woodruff started the Brewers’ season opener each of the last two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay will not host 2024 Draft, NFL picks Detroit
United States' Christian Pulisic scores a goal on a penalty kick, his second of the game,...
U.S. Men’s National Soccer team inches closer to qualifying for the World Cup
Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball...
Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns