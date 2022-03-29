Downtown Starbucks workers file for vote on unionization effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of workers at the Starbucks location in downtown Madison hopes to be the first in the city to unionize.

On Tuesday, Starbucks Workers United announced that they have filed with the National Labor Relations Board for employees of the location at 1 E. Main St. to vote on whether to join.

In a statement, Starbucks Workers United indicated that, in addition to being Madison’s first organized Starbucks, it would be the third such one in the Wisconsin. The union also noted the location of the store, near the statehouse, in reference to the Act 10 protests just over a decade ago, saying in the statement, “[t]he significance of this location is not lost on the part of the baristas.”

“We walk right past our state capitol building before clocking into each shift, reminded of Wisconsin’s struggle for justice at work,” a letter from the store’s workers to Starbucks’ CEO Howard Shultz stated. “We will not give in to one-sided corporate decision-making when right outside our doors Wisconsinites have gathered for over a century to protest for what they believe in.”

According to Starbucks Workers United, a large majority of staff members at the store have signed their union authorization cards. A vote will still need to be held in the coming weeks to determine if the workers will join the union.

The SEIU-affiliated union added that it has recently organized stores in Buffalo, New York; Seattle, Washington; and Mesa, Arizona.

NBC15 News has reached out to Starbucks corporate offices for a statement on the unionization effort and will update this story with any response.

