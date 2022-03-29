Madison Police accuse man of setting fire to Dairy Drive pallet home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials are investigating an arson Tuesday afternoon after a man allegedly lit a pallet home on fire at the city’s tiny-home encampment, according to the Madison Police Department.

City of Madison Fire Department officials reported seeing heavy smoke of the city-sanctioned campground around 1:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Dairy Drive, which is across from city Fire Station #14. The pallet home was burned to the ground by the time crews arrived.

MPD reported its officers arrived on scene minutes after fire crews. Police allege a resident of the community lit his own cabin on fire and report that they have not arrested the man, according to an incident report.

According to staff at the encampment, the cabin burned down quickly. Firefighters extinguished the remaining flames from the fire.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and no other homes were damaged. Fire officials estimate the fire caused $15,500 in damage.

Fire investigators and police are still on scene as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.