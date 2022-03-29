Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after an unsubstantiated report she was attacked at Festge Park last fall told investigators she may have hallucinated the entire encounter.

Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was fired less than a month after the incident, in which she reported a man cut her with an edged weapon and she fired her service weapon at him, following an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t remember the stuff you are telling me happened. I would never have consciously made these decisions,” the letter informing Bortz-Rodriguez of her termination quoted her saying. The comment came after an investigator pointed out inconsistencies between what she said happened and the evidence found.

Initially, Bortz-Rodriguez claimed she was investigating a suspicious person at the park shortly after 8 p.m., on October 21, when a man dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, and a hockey mask, similar to the one worn by the “Jason” character from the Friday the 13th movies. On that night, she thrice told fellow deputies the man stabbed her before she fired once at him as he fled into a wooded area.”

The letter, signed by Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, detailed the discrepancies between her retelling and what investigators eventually determined, saying her “explanation about encountering another person at the park is not credible and was not supported by any evidence.”

After being presented with the differences in the accounts, which are detailed more in depth below, Bortz-Rodriguez expanded on her version of events, saying that the series of events started when she needed to calm herself that following a critical incident review, the letter continued. The page of the letter provided to NBC15 News of this account included ten redactions that obscures some of what the letter states she said at the hearing which will be noted.

Needing to calm herself, Bortz-Rodriguez reportedly claimed she returned to the precinct to get a redacted item that she consumed near Riley’s Tavern, in Verona, with plans to continue her shift. Uncomfortable with the number of people where she was and because of another redacted reason, Bortz-Rodriguez told investigators she felt unable to defend herself and went to Festge Park to be in a more isolated setting. She also claimed to have recognized she was not in a condition to drive. The letter interjected that she did not, in this time, request to take sick leave or report her condition to the Sheriff’s Office.

After the redacted item took effect and she felt like she may have been intoxicated or impaired, the letter continued, the former deputy said she wanted to clear the park. It was while driving through the park, she recounted, the she saw the man whom she claimed to have really believed at the time was there but at the time of the investigation suspected she may have hallucinated it.

As such, the Administrative Hearing determined Bortz-Rodriguez mixed and consumed items that were redacted in the released letter and she drove in that impaired state. It also cited her impaired state when noting she had fired her gun. Barrett wrote that he believed the wounds that she reported came from the stabbing were self-inflicted. The investigation found no evidence that anyone else was there that night. Finally, the hearing determined that she did not tell the truth in her recounting of that night.

The letter noted six violations of the Sheriff’s Office’s Code of Conduct and three more violations of work rules.

“Your actions also had a tremendously negative and costly impact on your law enforcement colleagues and on the community,” Barrett continued. “You caused unnecessary worry to the public who was upset and frightened by the possibility of an attacker in their community.”

The search of the suspect Bortz-Rodriguez reported having attacked her lasted into the next morning, with Sheriff’s Office personnel blocking off much of the area for the night.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its investigation into the incident. It has handed over its findings to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges are warranted.

While the Sheriff’s Office had terminated Bortz-Rodriguez in November, her firing was not revealed until February after DCI completed its investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.