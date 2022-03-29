First Alert: Scattered Showers begin tonight; Widespread Rain for Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The next weather maker arrives in southern Wisconsin tonight into Wednesday. The first scattered showers roll into the region this evening. Lows drop into the mid 30s as rain mixes with some snow. An overall change to rain is expected overnight as southerly winds pick up. Warmer air moves into the region - driving temperatures into the 40s by 7-8 a.m. Wednesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15.

Widespread, on-and-off rain is expected throughout Wednesday. A few showers could also be accompanied by thunder. Heavier showers and thunderstorms could deliver a bit more rain in a short amount of time. Highs on Wednesday climb into the upper 50s - lower 60s. Severe weather stays well South of Wisconsin. Rainfall totals could top 1/2″ in some spots - with locally higher amounts in heavier showers and storms.

A wintry mix rolls in as temperatures drop into the lower 30s Thursday morning. Accumulations are possible from Madison and points NW. Much of the snow will melt by Thursday afternoon as highs climb into the upper 30s.

Sunshine breaks out for Friday as highs move into the mid 40s.

Another passing system will deliver a few showers/wintry mix on Saturday. Highs climb into the 50s next week.

