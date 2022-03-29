‘Flight of Lights’ back for 3rd year at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special spring-time light display is back for its third year in Madison. The Dane County Regional Airport is hosting Flight of Lights every night through April 17th.

The free, drive-through display can be viewed from 7:30-11 p.m. along International Lane in Madison. It opened to the public last Friday, March 25.

“We did the kick-off on Friday this past week and the looks on people’s faces as they go by, it’s the kids of course that are glued to the windows, but it’s the adults too. Everyone seems to like it. Just something about the lights, it’s just kind of a fun thing,” said Michael Riechers, the Director of Marketing & Communications with the Dane County Regional Airport.

The light display was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to pay tribute to first responders and the medical community. It then grew to feature Wisconsin monuments, sports, animals, and nature. There are also tributes to popular destinations for fliers from Dane County Regional Airport, including New York City, Phoenix and Denver.

This year DCRA officials have added industrial vehicles and equipment covered in lights to feature trades and construction, as they celebrate “the largest single expansion in airport history,” according to Riechers.

Flight of Lights is a collaboration of the Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

