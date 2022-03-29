Advertisement

‘Flight of Lights’ back for 3rd year at Dane County Regional Airport

By Erin Sullivan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special spring-time light display is back for its third year in Madison. The Dane County Regional Airport is hosting Flight of Lights every night through April 17th.

The free, drive-through display can be viewed from 7:30-11 p.m. along International Lane in Madison. It opened to the public last Friday, March 25.

“We did the kick-off on Friday this past week and the looks on people’s faces as they go by, it’s the kids of course that are glued to the windows, but it’s the adults too. Everyone seems to like it. Just something about the lights, it’s just kind of a fun thing,” said Michael Riechers, the Director of Marketing & Communications with the Dane County Regional Airport.

The light display was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to pay tribute to first responders and the medical community. It then grew to feature Wisconsin monuments, sports, animals, and nature. There are also tributes to popular destinations for fliers from Dane County Regional Airport, including New York City, Phoenix and Denver.

This year DCRA officials have added industrial vehicles and equipment covered in lights to feature trades and construction, as they celebrate “the largest single expansion in airport history,” according to Riechers.

Flight of Lights is a collaboration of the Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out...
Downtown Madison Starbucks workers file for vote on unionization effort
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest reveals full 2022 lineup
Milder temperatures and rain are in the forecast for Wednesday. It is a First Alert Weather Day.
Mostly Cloudy and Cool Today
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Madison voices weigh in on the Smith slap at the Oscars