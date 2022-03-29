FPC Live no longer requires proof of negative COVID-19 test, vaccine for event entry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FPC Live announced Tuesday that it is no longer requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend events at its music venues.

FPC Live stated its COVID-19 policies were updated on Monday based on the latest local guidelines. FPC Live’s music venues include The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater and High Noon Saloon.

Unless it is required by the visiting artist, attendees do not have to give proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

FPC Live stated that as health regulations evolve by local health officials, it will continue to meet the latest guidance. The company will also provide updates on its website for the latest entry requirements.

The Dane County mask mandate expired on March 1 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline locally.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.