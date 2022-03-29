Advertisement

FPC Live no longer requires proof of negative COVID-19 test, vaccine for event entry

Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FPC Live announced Tuesday that it is no longer requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend events at its music venues.

FPC Live stated its COVID-19 policies were updated on Monday based on the latest local guidelines. FPC Live’s music venues include The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater and High Noon Saloon.

Unless it is required by the visiting artist, attendees do not have to give proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

FPC Live stated that as health regulations evolve by local health officials, it will continue to meet the latest guidance. The company will also provide updates on its website for the latest entry requirements.

The Dane County mask mandate expired on March 1 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline locally.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Phone scam
Sauk Co. officials warn of scam caller falsely claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee
Dealerships predict high demand and low supply for new and used cars could last until 2023.
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports