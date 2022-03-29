Madison voices weigh in on the Smith slap at the Oscars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Will Smith hit Chris Rock with a slap Sunday night at the Oscars that made waves across the globe as the award show’s defining moment.

For people who put together comedy shows or award ceremonies in the Madison area, the event left them concerned about the incident, encouraging audience members to take the stage during a performance.

“It is, frankly, somewhat concerning,” said Monkey Business Institute co-founder Brad Knight. “Trends are a thing in culture today; if someone gets noticed or popular doing something, all kinds of people follow them, so I think we have to be aware that could happen now.”

The example set by Smith now has Knight considering having a plan, so the people in the performances he manages have a plan for the worst.

“We’ll have to talk more about safety and security on stage and what that means,” said Knight.

Madison College Social Media Instructor Steve Noll says organizers of award shows and performances will need to choose emcees with more care.

“I definitely would think twice about producing a local show and then not talking to the people who are hosting it or emceeing it and making sure they are not escalating some humor,” said Noll.

Noll predicts going forward; organizers will change how emcees are prepared or chosen to host events based on the Oscars incident.

