Man arrested following another alleged Janesville burglary

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One day after the Janesville Department arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a number of burglaries, a 25-year-old is arrested on similar charges.

Police responded to a burglary alarm around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Rotary Gardens Horticulture Center.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a suspect walking near the building.

Officers identified the suspect as D. J. Weberg of Janesville. Once police brought him to the Janesville Police Dept., they found evidence connecting him to the burglarized building.

Weberg had been previously arrested in 2019 for burglarizing Blackhawk Golf Course on Palmer Dr. according to police.

He is currently on probation for charges related to the 2019 burglary.

According to the release from police, Weberg is now facing burglary and probation charges.

An investigation is still ongoing.

There have now been over one dozen burglaries at Janesville businesses since March 18, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.