Mostly Cloudy and Cool Today

First Alert Day Wednesday
High pressure will drift off to the east of here today.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift off to the east of here today. Clouds have begun to fill back into the region as low pressure makes its way toward us from the west. This low will bring the likelihood of rain for tonight, Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to rain and mixed precipitation. At the tail end of this system, some snow is expected to mix with the rain. Precipitation totals will be around an inch to an inch and a half.

Temperatures will continue to struggle today with highs checking in around 10 degrees below average. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Very mild conditions are expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, but colder air will fill back in by Thursday. With colder air in place, accumulating snow of up to an inch will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs during the weekend will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Slight chance of showers. High: 40. Wind: SE 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low: 35. Wind: SE 15 gusting to 30.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 57.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 38.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

