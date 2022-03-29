Advertisement

Multiple guns, drugs found during Verona vehicle search

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Sunday after Verona Police found multiple guns and drugs inside of their vehicle.

According to the Verona Police Department, at around 2:43 a.m., officers were in search of a man who was wanted by the Madison Police Department for a weapons offense.

Officers found the individual inside of a vehicle in the driveway of 441 South Main Street. He was taken into custody.

The vehicle was searched and officers found two loaded handguns, an illegal short-barreled shotgun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The man was arrested for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, and six counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Another individual on the scene was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun.

Both individuals were booked into the Dane County Jail and charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

